Amazon looking for another last-mile center in Western New York

The proposed $50 million center would be 180,000-200,000 square feet. Full- and part-time workers would total about 150.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Online retail giant Amazon has started scouting locations for another suburban last-mile center in such towns such as Cheektowaga and Lancaster.

The site would be Amazon's third last-mile center in Erie County. The operation in the Town of Tonawanda's Riverview Solar Technology Park opened in 2019, and plans continue for a second one in Hamburg's Lake Erie Commerce Center. Amazon also operates a larger, sortation center on Walden Avenue in Lancaster.

Officials in both Cheektowaga and Lancaster have received preliminary inquiries about possible Amazon last-mile locations.