Amazon looking for another last-mile center in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Online retail giant Amazon has started scouting locations for another suburban last-mile center in such towns such as Cheektowaga and Lancaster.
The site would be Amazon's third last-mile center in Erie County. The operation in the Town of Tonawanda's Riverview Solar Technology Park opened in 2019, and plans continue for a second one in Hamburg's Lake Erie Commerce Center. Amazon also operates a larger, sortation center on Walden Avenue in Lancaster.
Officials in both Cheektowaga and Lancaster have received preliminary inquiries about possible Amazon last-mile locations.
