Allentown restaurant Bidwell Buffalo closes its doors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Allentown restaurant has decided to close its doors.
Bidwell Buffalo on Saturday afternoon announced its liquor license was blocked. Without it, owners Matt and Courtney said, in part, "We've sadly decided that it's not in the best interest of our business or our customers for us to continue operating, since we're not able to provide the dining experience that we aspire to."
Bidwell Buffalo, located at 242 Allen Street, took limited reservations and offered tasting menus, often featuring locally grown food.
The restaurant is officially closed as of today. Anyone with a reservation in July or August has been contacted about the cancellation.
