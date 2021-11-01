Allegany Arc merger with Steuben agency creates $40M nonprofit

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — A Southern Tier provider of services to people with disabilities will double in size through a nonprofit merger.
Allegany Arc, a $20 million organization in Wellsville, will come together with The Arc of Steuben, a $16 million agency based in Bath. The boards of directors at both organizations voted last month to approve the deal, creating The Arc Allegany-Steuben, effective Jan. 1.
As a unified organization, agency staff will benefit from enhanced salary and fringe benefits, more leverage when it comes to buying power and reimbursements through managed care arrangements as well as best practices, policies and procedures. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website by clicking here.