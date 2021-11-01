Allegany Arc merger with Steuben agency creates $40M nonprofit

The boards of directors at both organizations voted last month to approve the deal, creating The Arc Allegany-Steuben, effective Jan. 1.

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — A Southern Tier provider of services to people with disabilities will double in size through a nonprofit merger.

Allegany Arc, a $20 million organization in Wellsville, will come together with The Arc of Steuben, a $16 million agency based in Bath. The boards of directors at both organizations voted last month to approve the deal, creating The Arc Allegany-Steuben, effective Jan. 1.