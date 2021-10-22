Ocasio-Cortez to join picket line at Mercy Hospital strike on Saturday

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is coming in to support India Walton during a Saturday morning event, and the CWA union says she will also be with its employees.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are now past the three-week mark of the Mercy Hospital strike, and the workers on the picket line say they will have some big supporters coming in this weekend.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is coming in to support India Walton during a Saturday morning event, and the CWA union says she will also be with its employees who are on strike during the afternoon, alongside deputy New York State Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris.

Negotiations between Catholic Health and CWA Local 1133 union leaders are ongoing. As of yet, neither side can agree on common ground when it comes to issues such as staffing, patient care, and wages.

On Tuesday afternoon, state lawmakers and the president of New York's largest union, the AFL-CIO, joined the chants outside the hospital in support of those on strike.