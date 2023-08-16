Aldi plans to start selling beer in Buffalo area stores

Beer, wine and liquor store sales across the country had been generally increasing steadily month by month prior to the pandemic but sales spiked to about $5.6 M.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amid a national retail trend of alcohol sales increasing, Aldi wants to start selling beer in Western New York.

The Germany-based discount supermarket chain filed this month 21 applications with the New York State Liquor Authority to add retail beer sales.

“Regarding beer sales, we're excited to share that we're tracking to begin rollout as early as this fall,” said Aaron Sumida, division vice president, in an email response to Business First.