Afterwords Wine Bar coming to Chautauqua Institution

The wine bar will operate from 4 Roberts Ave. on the grounds of the institution, adjacent to the bookstore and the post office on Bestor Plaza.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — The Chautauqua Institution is developing a wine bar to offer something new to visitors this summer season.

The organization is transitioning its Afterwords Café into Afterwords Wine Bar, pending state approvals, where it will offer wine pairings with a menu that includes charcuterie, cheeses and other offerings curated by the on-campus sommelier. An opening is planned for June 24 at the start of Chautauqua Institution’s summer programming season.

“It has historically been a coffee and sandwich shop, but we realized it was really duplicative of what we operate and others have operated in that site,” said Emily Morris, senior vice president and chief brand officer.