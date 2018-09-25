BUFFALO, NY-- While local leaders decide if Buffalo should build a new convention center or renovate the current one, a prominent downtown hotel owner says he's building one of his own.

Harry Stinson started renovation work on the Adam's Mark Hotel Tuesday. Part of the renovation, he says, is doubling the size of the event and convention spaces inside the hotel over the next two years.

"Because the reality is, this is a wedding and event building. This is where things should happen. It's small, it's the same size as the convention center. And that's the message we want to get out there is that, don't worry about the convention center folks, there's another one here," said Stinson.

The makeover involves a complete re-doing of every room in the hotel, as well a marquee board by the new sign and a new name: The Buffalo Grand Hotel.

