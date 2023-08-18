A former Sabre sells his home, plus other interesting residential listings around Buffalo

From famous former occupants to gorgeous views to spaces to play, Western New York has had a smattering of unique properties for sale recently.

Toward the top of that list is a roughly 2,800-square-foot home in Hamburg, which previously belonged to former Buffalo Sabres player, Patrick Kaleta. He purchased the home in 2010, according to Erie County Real Property information.

The house, built in 1992, has three beds, 2.5 baths and a fireplace. The home also has an in-ground pool, built-in basketball hoop, four-car heated garage and a wet bar, according to the Zillow listing.