A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery.

"We've had a long great run. It's time to retire. It took me a while to get there, but my husband and I need to enjoy the rest of our lives," says Mullaney.

Mullaney is trying to sell the business to keep her employees with a job. She wasn't able to but fortunate enough, local bakeries called her asking for her employees.