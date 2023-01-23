A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery.
"We've had a long great run. It's time to retire. It took me a while to get there, but my husband and I need to enjoy the rest of our lives," says Mullaney.
Mullaney is trying to sell the business to keep her employees with a job. She wasn't able to but fortunate enough, local bakeries called her asking for her employees.
The bakery is still accepting orders until Feb. 4. After that, desserts are first come, first served.