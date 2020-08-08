9 businesses to sue state over COVID-19 restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What do a bowling alley, a pool hall, a pair of strip clubs, a local disc-jockey company, a karate studio and three Buffalo-area bars all have in common?

These nine businesses have teamed up to file a lawsuit Friday in federal court over the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions put in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York by attorneys Steven Cohen and Corey Hogan of HoganWillig PLLC, the Buffalo-area law firm that’s already entangled in litigation with the state in a case of its own over shut-down mandates it contends are unconstitutional.