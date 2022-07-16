716 Athletics holds ribbon-cutting for new location in Village of Lancaster

716 Athletics joins the Lancaster Village Center on Main Street. Store owners say they want to get to know the customers and personalize their shopping experience.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — 716 Athletics held an opening ceremony for its new business in the Village of Lancaster on Saturday morning.

The athletic retailer sells apparel and sports gear. After a ribbon-cutting, the Buffalo Bandettes performed outside and signed autographs. Once inside, customers could enter to win a raffle for a brand new mountain bike.

Owners of the store say they want to get to know each of their customers and personalize their shopping experience.

"Our focus is just on our local community," 716 Athletics co-owner Brittany Leighbody said. "To be able to provide for local sports and people's specific needs and wants."