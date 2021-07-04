43North is reinvesting in three winners. Here’s what they’ll do with the money.

The goal has been to help boost Buffalo’s startup economy, and several previous winners had big years in 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 43North has reinvested in three companies that previously won awards in its namesake competition.

Kangarootime, CleanFiber and Strayos each received a new $300,000 investment from the state-backed nonprofit. 43North has been hosting a business competition since 2014, offering cash awards to startups in return for 5% of their companies.

The goal has been to help boost Buffalo’s startup economy, and several previous winners had big years in 2020. That includes ACV Auctions, which went public in March, and Squire Technologies, which raised nearly $100 million in venture capital last year.