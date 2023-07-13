3 Sisters Garlic to open new store in Village of Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — In a bid to expand services to an existing client base, 3 Sisters Garlic & Oils is expanding with a new location in the Village of Lewiston.
The business has leased 550 square feet in a multi-tenant space at 442 Center St. that also houses with Battle Flag Tavern and Brewed & Bottled, a bottle shop.
Founded 10 years ago by the Di Pasquale family, the business last year opened a 3,500-square-foot store at 4078 N. Ridge Road in Lockport. A small seasonal site at the Lakeview Village Shoppes at Olcott Beach opened this summer.
