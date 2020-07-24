x
26 Shirts to sell 'Major League' Buffalo gear through Tuesday

New 26 Shirts T-shirts and ballcaps are now available, but only through Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It didn't take long for the folks at 26 Shirts to come up with something the moment the Toronto Blue Jays announced they would play this year's home games in Buffalo.

Their "Major League" shirts and ball caps are now available, but only through Tuesday.

With each shirt or cap purchase, $8 will go toward helping organizations both here in Western New York and in Canada.

Here, the proceeds will help the Food Bank of WNY, which is a program of FeedMore WNY.

In Toronto, the proceeds will help the Community Food Centres of Canada, which aims to improve health, inclusion and social justice in low-income communities across the nation.

