AMHERST, N.Y. — The Boulevard Mall auction was closed with a $24,050,000 bid Wednesday afternoon.

Nick Sinatra of Sinatra and Company Real Estate, tells 2 On Your Side he had the high bid for the Boulevard Mall.

Amherst town officials want the mall to be a place where people would live, work and have entertainment options.

