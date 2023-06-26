2 lakefront bars open in Hamburg, Blasdell this month

Hamburg and Blasdell residents will have two more options for lakefront dining.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — Two bars/restaurants have opened in the southtowns along Lake Erie this month. This includes the bar that created a lot of buzz earlier this summer, The Cowboy on the Lake.

Hamburg and Blasdell residents will have two more options for lakefront dining. Both The Cowboy and Johnson's Landing are now open. Both locations opened on the week of August 13.

Johnson's Landing, which located at 4040 Lake Shore Road, opened for their first official day of service on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Shortly before opening, Johnson's Landing shared some snapshots of the food the chefs have cooked up for the menu. This included their nachos, a strawberry cheesecake dessert pizza, and roasted mussels.

On Friday, Aug. 18, The Cowboy on the Lake, located at 3800 Hoover Road just off Route 5, celebrated their opening.

According to reporting from our partners at Buffalo Business First, Alfred “Alkey” Castricone put in a “significant” investment to repair and renovate the site after flooding and storm damages from the blizzard in December 2022.