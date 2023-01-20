2 Buffalo-area Regal movie theaters will close soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters in the United States will be closing their doors, including two in Western New York.
According to court documents, Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is filing for bankruptcy and plans to reject the leases for some of their locations starting Feb. 15.
Those theaters include the Transit Center Stadium 18 and IMAX in Lancaster, and Elmwood Center 16 in North Buffalo.
"Originally a private company, it re-registered as a public company in May 2006 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in May 2007," Cineworld says on its website, adding that it's the "second largest cinema business in the world by number of screens."