2 Buffalo-area Regal movie theaters will close soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters in the United States will be closing their doors, including two in Western New York.

According to court documents, Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is filing for bankruptcy and plans to reject the leases for some of their locations starting Feb. 15.

Those theaters include the Transit Center Stadium 18 and IMAX in Lancaster, and Elmwood Center 16 in North Buffalo.