x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

16 Ellicott Bar & Grill replaces Rafferty's in Depew

A Depew bar has changed hands with plans to reopen Sept. 15 under a new name.
Credit: 16 Ellicott Place -- Google Maps

DEPEW, N.Y. — A Depew bar has changed hands with plans to reopen Sept. 15 under a new name.

Pending receipt of a temporary liquor license, 16 Ellicott Bar & Grill will open at the former Rafferty’s Bar & Grill at 16 Ellicott Place under David Hastreiter, who paid $307,500 to buy the property from Daniel and Beth Nosal.

The building went on the market in February for $335,000, including the first-floor business and two apartments upstairs. The sale does not include the Rafferty’s Irish Pub in Cheektowaga.

Read more of this article from our partners Buffalo Business First

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Deadline approaching for contract to expire for UAW workers

Before You Leave, Check This Out