16 Ellicott Bar & Grill replaces Rafferty's in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — A Depew bar has changed hands with plans to reopen Sept. 15 under a new name.

Pending receipt of a temporary liquor license, 16 Ellicott Bar & Grill will open at the former Rafferty’s Bar & Grill at 16 Ellicott Place under David Hastreiter, who paid $307,500 to buy the property from Daniel and Beth Nosal.

The building went on the market in February for $335,000, including the first-floor business and two apartments upstairs. The sale does not include the Rafferty’s Irish Pub in Cheektowaga.