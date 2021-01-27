$14.5M Uniland project is the latest sign Route 5 is becoming a warehouse hub

A nearly two-mile stretch of Route 5 between the base of the Buffalo Skyway and Bayview Road is emerging as a prime location for warehouse and logistic centers.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — A nearly two-mile stretch of Route 5 between the base of the Buffalo Skyway and Bayview Road is emerging as a prime location for warehouse and logistic centers.

The common thread among developers is proximity to the New York State Thruway and commercial rail service.

"Given all the transportation assets there, it is no wonder that area is attracting developers' attention," said John Cappellino, president and CEO of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.