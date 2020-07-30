Major investment will redevelop Manufacturers Hanover building in Olean

The former Manny Hanny Bank and Siegel’s Shoe Store will become 21 apartments, about 8,000 square feet of office space, and 5,000 square feet of retail space.

OLEAN, N.Y. — A historic Olean building is getting a makeover with an investment of nearly $12 million from an affiliate of Buffalo-based Savarino Companies.

The Manufacturers Hanover building at 101 & 107 N. Union Street will be redeveloped into a mixed-use complex with apartments, offices and business space.

