10 ways employers can reduce the stress of the return to the office

Employers need to take steps to address stress and depression before that leads to serious mental health issues for their workforce.
Credit: Zina Seletskaya - stock.adobe.com
Empty office, shallow dof, focus on monitor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Covid-19 vaccination rates continuing to rise and the ongoing elimination of restrictions, many companies plan to bring employees back to the office.

Issues stemming from the pandemic go way beyond fear of contracting the virus. There's required social isolation, racial justice issues, unemployment, unhealthy eating and lack of exercise.

“There’s a lot of excitement about life returning to normal, but this also creates a kind of unspoken rule for us to really rapidly put Covid-19 behind us and be done with it,” said Khristopher Decker, vice president of behavioral health at Evergreen Health. “But it’s really important to remember many are still grieving the lives lost and their sense of safety and engaging in everyday activities has been shaken.”

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

