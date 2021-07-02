10 ways employers can reduce the stress of the return to the office

Issues stemming from the pandemic go way beyond fear of contracting the virus. There's required social isolation, racial justice issues, unemployment, unhealthy eating and lack of exercise.

“There’s a lot of excitement about life returning to normal, but this also creates a kind of unspoken rule for us to really rapidly put Covid-19 behind us and be done with it,” said Khristopher Decker, vice president of behavioral health at Evergreen Health. “But it’s really important to remember many are still grieving the lives lost and their sense of safety and engaging in everyday activities has been shaken.”