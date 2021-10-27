4 Buffalo area startups announced as finalists for the 43North competition on Thursday

Four Buffalo area businesses were announced as finalists.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of the 43 North Finals on Thursday, the ten startup finalists have been announced to pitch at the final round of the competition. This group includes four businesses from the Buffalo area.

Buffalo's multi-million dollar business competition returns to this week, and you're invited to watch as they select the winners live. The winners will be chosen in a live in-person event Thursday night at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The $5 million competition includes a top prize of $1 million.

The five finalists from the Western New York area include:

BetterMynd, Buffalo: An online therapy platform that partners directly with universities to provide their students access to a diverse network of licensed mental health counselors from the privacy and convenience of their laptops and mobile devices.

Ognomy, Williamsville: Ognomy's HIPAA compliant telemedicine platform helps people to get tested, diagnosed, and treated for sleep apnea from the comfort of home.

Top Seedz, Buffalo: Top Seedz produces artisan crackers and roasted seeds packed with nutrition and flavor using the simplest ingredients that nature provides.

Verivend, Buffalo: Verivend offers the quickest way available to pay and get paid, allowing businesses to transact with all customers and vendors and a digital wallet powering instant B2B and business to consumer (B2C) payments.

Finalists are from all over United States. They also come from as far as Canada and the United Kingdom. The startups cover many industries including clinical test, fintech services, sustainable farming, artificial intelligence and consumer tools.

In addition to the top prize, there are seven $500,000 prizes and winners also receive free space in 43North's incubator in Seneca One Tower, guidance from experienced mentors in their field, and access to other business incentive programs.

Over the past seven years, 43North has invested in a diverse portfolio of 51 companies, close to half of them have kept a presence in Buffalo and have created more than 800 local jobs.