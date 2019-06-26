NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A $1 million grant awarded Tuesday will help transform a former Days Inn on Main Street in Niagara Falls into a Wyndham Garden Inn.

The USA Niagara Development Corporation Board of Directors approved the transaction, which will give NFNY Hotel Management LLC the money it sought to make major upgrades.

In all, the $6.5 million project will include new models, the remodeling of other rooms, and more amenities. According to USA Niagara Development Corporation, the renovation will also create 35 new full-time employees.

