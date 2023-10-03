Buffalo Common Council supports small business recovery

Small businesses are still trying to recover from the economic damage of COVID-19. Now, there is a plan to help those struggling to keep their doors open.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council has approved a Small Business Assistance Program contract under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The program will utilize American Rescue Plan Funds, totaling more than $4 million dollars for small business assistance grants. Most of the money will go to financial assistance, which will be evenly distributed among the nine council districts.

Councilman Rasheed Wyatt, who chairs the Finance Committee, says "This initiative is more than financial aid; it's a beacon of hope for our local entrepreneurs.” He added, “We are committed to ensuring these resources are not just distributed but utilized effectively working closely with the Mayor’s Office of Strategic Planning who will be administering this relief with the National Development Council.”

Grant awards will be in a range from $5,000 to $25,000 per business with fewer than 50 employees, with some funds exclusively dedicated to low to moderate-income areas and/or minority and women-owned businesses.

To be eligible, applicants must meet specific criteria. These include being the principal owner of a small business in Buffalo, having been in operation before January 1, 2021, and experiencing economic or financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can learn more about the Small Business Association here.