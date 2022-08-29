Better Business Bureau warns college students about credit card scams

According to the BBB, you should be wary of giving away personal information, but also the financial black hole many young people get sucked into.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is the first day of school for many students across Western New York, including college students.

Now that those college students are 18-years-old they can also get a credit card.

And that means scammers could be looking to take advantage.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about signing up for credit cards, especially if there are tables set up on the campus.

According to the BBB, you should always be wary of giving personal information to potential scammers, but also the financial black hole many young people get sucked into.

"They're also not thinking about how you use credit. And a lot of college students get into debt right away because they're not educated properly about that credit," said Melanie McGovern with the BBB. "Again, if you're filling out a form with your social security number, address, birth date and you don't know who that person is, you're giving them the keys to your life."