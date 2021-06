In an annual report submitted to the state, the company explained its ongoing plans to turn the huge factory into more of a jack-of-all-trades business center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tesla’s solar segment was hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

That meant a deep lull in manufacturing activity at its factory in Buffalo, where Tesla assembles the electricity-generating shingles that go into its flagship Solar Roof product.

But in an annual report submitted to the state, the company explained its ongoing plans to turn the huge factory into more of a jack-of-all-trades business center.