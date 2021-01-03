AAA: Gas prices continue to rise in WNY after winter storm

AAA says prices are expected to continue increasing. Refinery outages on the Gulf Coast caused by the storm led to the price increase.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices locally continue to rise after the recent winter storm, according to the most recent AAA report.

Buffalo’s average gas price rose by seven cents this past week, to $2.72, to match the national average and sit six cents below the state average.

The national average rose at about the same rate at Buffalo’s, by eight cents over the last week. The New York state average is currently $2.78, eight cents higher than last week and 18 cents higher than it was this time last year.

Buffalo and Batavia are tied at the lowest average gas price in AAA’s Western and Central New York region. Rochester and Ithaca both increased by nine cents to $2.76 and $2.77 respectively.

Farther east, Syracuse has an average price of $2.75 and Rome and Watertown tied for the highest average price in the region at $2.80.