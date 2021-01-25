A glimpse at legal changes proposed in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget draft

Among other items in the budget, the state looks to create a tax credit for businesses that rehire workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York state has looked at ways to offset the costs from Covid-19 and vaccine distribution through various initiatives.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed executive budget for the 2022 fiscal year details how mobile betting would support education and how a regulated recreational adult-use cannabis industry would boost government funds.

