Celebrating 10 years of Small Business Saturday in Western New York

According to the federal government's Small Business Administration, more than 30-million businesses participated nationwide.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Small Business Saturday, loads of shoppers showed up at an indoor vendor market at the McKinley Mall.

"It's done very well for me. I'm definitely not complaining," Valerie Eddy, owner of Tis the Season New York, told 2 On Your Side. "It helps support families one business at a time. It keeps the economy going and it keeps us all together as one."

Added Melanie Klaja of Hamburg: "Walking down the aisle, I can't believe how many options there are for everybody and the family. For me, I don't have much time so to come to one place and pick different things that are unique for those special people in your life, I think this is the perfect spot."

But there were plenty of other spots to shop small, including some that were brand new.

Revolver Records opened its fourth location in East Aurora on Friday.

"The response so far has been overwhelming. Overwhelmingly positive. A lot of people are excited that we're here and we're really excited to be here," Phil Machemer of Revolver Records told 2 On Your Side.

From Elmwood Avenue to the Buffalo Holiday Market, Buffalo continues to do what it does best: be there for our neighbors.

"The big stores get enough business. When it comes to a small town, you have to make sure that you support the local businesses," Nakia Hock of Buffalo said.