$1.6 million Lockport home for sale goes viral for its character

According to Zillow, the home was built in 1967. Neighbors told 2 On Your Side the home belonged to the Granchellis, who were well known real estate developers.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport home on the market for $1.6 million has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a 14-car garage, and a whole lot of character.

So much character, in fact, that the pictures have captured the attention of Western New Yorkers.

At first glance, it looks like just another home in Lockport.

But we all know looks can be deceiving, and you have to pay attention to the personality. The one at 1 Sargent Drive sure has an old soul.

"It's almost like a time capsule in there. I just think it's an iconic home," neighbor David Arlington said.

According to the listing on Zillow, the home was built in 1967. It has a gym that looks like it came out of "That 70s Show."

There's also a satin-covered toilet, and just about every room has carpeting that's apparently more common in old homes than you might expect.

"Go from the 50s to the 90s, it was carpeting. You had all your carpet stores. They didn't think about hardwood or tiles," said Catherine Pritchard, an associate real estate broker in Ellicottville.

Pritchard is not the agent on the listing. The MJ Peterson Real Estate agent on the listing declined an interview.

Twitter account 'Zillow Gone Wild' posted about the home and people lost their minds over it.

Some replied "colors you can feel," "looks like you could play one hell of a game in Clue there," and "going to need a riding mower and riding vacuum before I purchase this one."

Some neighbors who never went inside are now showing appreciation.

"Each and every room in there would be a great conversation piece," Arlington said.

But those who have had the pleasure of being in this conversation starter got to know the owners Elmer and Val Granchelli, well known real estate developers in WNY.

"It was just real nice and cozy," said Anthony Molinaro, a neighbor.

2 On Your Side was told they both recently passed, but always stayed true to themselves.

"They didn't have a lot of need or want to do anything more. That's what they were and I think most people appreciated them for," Molinaro said.

They were unique and together they created a home even Western New York can adore.