"Zoo Lights" at the Buffalo Zoo is back and better than ever

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is ready for Christmas with dozens of new light displays and activities for the season.



After taking a year off for the pandemic, Zoo Lights is back with more lights and attractions than before.



Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 27th, and on select nights through January 2nd, guests are invited to get out of their cars and stroll through the zoo to check out the lights, go for a train ride, enjoy s’more and hot chocolate stations, and get their photo with Santa.