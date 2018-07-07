BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in downtown Buffalo for the Taste of Buffalo this weekend. If you are looking for the best ways to get downtown or park downtown, we have you covered.

If you are one of the 450,000 people coming to the Taste of Buffalo this weekend, we're here to help you get there. The NFTA bus routes stretch out pretty far, so you can find a stop near your house and get a ride downtown. Just make sure you check the weekend schedule.

You can also take the Metro Rail. It's free above ground and will take you right to Fountain Plaza which is a short five-minute walk to where all the action is.

And, you can also take a taxi or do ridesharing. They all have apps and will drop you off as close as they can to the Taste.

If you want to drive yourself, the Taste of Buffalo recommends the app Spot Hero. Booking and reserving a space through the app can save you money. 2 On Your Side was able to find spots for $15 on Saturday in a surface lot on Franklin Street. Or you can just show up and pay the posted price at any of the nearby lots.

There are also ten Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps. There are thousands of spaces, and the rates for special events listed online are lower than some of the lot rates.

And, if you're willing to look for a spot, there are always spots on the street. It's free to park at metered spots in Buffalo on Sundays.

There are also more streets closed this year for the Taste of Buffalo. Some started closing Friday afternoon.

