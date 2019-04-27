BUFFALO, N.Y. — The YMCA Buffalo Niagara is encouraging kids to get up and get active as part of its annual Healthy Kids Day event.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

Delaware Family YMCA, 2564 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo

Independent Health Family Branch YMCA, 150 Tech Drive in Amherst

Ken-Ton Family YMCA, 535 Belmont Avenue in Kenmore

Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive in Lockport

Southtowns Family YMCA, 1620 Southwestern Boulevard in West Seneca

William-Emslie Family YMCA, 585 William Street in Buffalo

Lancaster Family YMCA, 10 West Main Street in Lancaster

The free event is open to the community and features family fitness classes, healthy snacks, arts and crafts, bounce houses, sports, games, and face painting.

Families also have the opportunity to learn more about YMCA summer camp and meet camp staff members.

Parents can reserve a spot at camp for their child and save some money through April 29. There's a $10 deposit per camper, per week for day camp, or $50 per camper, per session for overnight camp.

The YMCA is also waiving the fee to join for anyone who joins during Healthy Kids Day weekend.

For more information, call (716) 565-6000.