WILLIAMSVILLE, NY — One Western New Yorker is celebrating a pretty impressive birthday this week. Jessie Massing turned 108-years-old.

A party was held in her honor on Wednesday afternoon at the Tennyson Court Assisted Living Care Center in Williamsville.

"The party was beautiful. I certainly was not expecting to see this many people here for an old gal, but they are wonderful people and they've always been wonderful people," Massing said." All the years I've known this group, and that's a good many years."

So what's Jessie's secret to a long and healthy life? She says it's simple-- lots and lots of walking.

