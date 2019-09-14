Often times, you hope for good luck on your wedding day, but one Western New York couple decided to try their luck out on what some consider the most unluckiest day.

While headed to another story, our cameras crashed the wedding of Lucinda Beers and Gary Schwartz.

The couple says they know that Friday the 13 has a spooky reputation, but it's actually been pretty good to them.

"It's Friday the 13, there's going to be a full moon, and it's my 55 birthday," said Lucinda.

The couple is headed to Key West to celebrate next month - which also happens to coincide with Gary's birthday.

Congratulations to the couple!