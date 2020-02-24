BUFFALO, N.Y. — A rich, polish tradition got going on Sunday in Lancaster.

As we get closer to Lent on Wednesday, Western New York's Polish community was celebrating an early Paczki Day. The doughnuts are typically filled with a jelly filling.

And in addition to the indulgence in those treats, Sunday's celebration included traditional music, dancing and drinks.

"Lent is coming, so technically, everybody gives up things for Lent. Lent is more of a solemn time, so all the partying and all the yummy, yummy deserts are over during Lent, so this is it," said Michelle Kisluk, director of the Polish Heritage Dancers.

Proceeds from Sunday's event will support the Polish Heritage Dancers.

