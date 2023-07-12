41st annual Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase returns

The Subaru Buffalo 4-mile chase returns for its 41st year to the City of Buffalo.

Looking to put your running sneakers to use?

The 41st annual Subaru Buffalo 4-mile chase has returned on Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. The race begins on Elmwood Avenue and will finish at the Buffalo Seminary.

This 4-Mile Chase has been recognized as Western New York’s Premier International Sporting Event, being just one of the top 3 Four-Mile Races in the world.

This event will be the social running event of the summer, over the years has had attendance from over 33,000 runners from 30 foreign countries, and states including former Olympians, medal winners, and World record holders.

The list of runners returning this year includes 3-time winner Monicah Ngige, a 30-year-old woman from Kenya.

Ngige was formerly ranked #4 in the World for 5k and has placed 5th in the Boston Marathon in 2022 and hit the podium there in 2021, for finishing in 3rd place.

Some of her other major road race wins include:

Cooper River Bridge Run (Charleston, SC)

Crescent City Classic (New Orleans, LA)

The Azalea Trail Run (Mobile, Alabama)

A complete list of all-time winners, course records, bios of the elite and invited runners along with a schedule of events, will be made available to those interested at a later date.