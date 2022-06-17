Doing Yoga for harmony & peace in the Falls

The Buffalo Niagara Tamil and Indian Association are joining together to host a yoga day Sunday on Goat Island.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Niagara Tamil and Indian Association are joining together to host a Yoga Day at Niagara Falls, on Goat Island Lawn on Sunday, June 19 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"We have partnered with the Niagara Falls State Park and the Niagara Falls Illumination board for this event. At 10:30 p.m., the Niagara Falls will be illuminated with the Indian Flag Tri Color as a mark of this event and a recognition of International Yoga Day," according to an event statement.

Yoga instructors in attendance will be Brian Ball and Christi Coleman.

To register for the event those interested can scan the QR code on the flyer or contact buffaloniagaratamilmandram@gmail.com.

A bus shuttle will be provided from UB south Campus NFTA station, to and from Goat Island.