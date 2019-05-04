BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wedding season is just around the corner.

If you are planning a wedding, or already have been invited to one, you know they are expensive.

A new survey from bankrate.com, the average cost for the big day is almost $34,000.

As for your guests, it will cost them on average $628 dollars. That price includes things like travel, hotels, gifts, and all those pre-wedding festivities.

So, what do you do if going to a friend's wedding is just not in the budget?

Etiquette experts say its perfectly acceptable to decline an invite if you can't afford to attend, but the experts say you should always send a gift to the couple.

Tell us what you think by voting in our poll here.