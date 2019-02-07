A putt-putt golf course took over part of the Walden Galleria on Tuesday. The game, and other activities, are part of "Tykes Tuesday," a free summer club program for kids and families.

Tykes Tuesday features different activities every Tuesday at various spots throughout the mall.

Free rounds of miniature golf, giant checkers and tic-tac-toe were featured this week in the common area near the Apple store.

Kids of all ages are welcome to participate, but parents must register online ahead of time.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday until August 20.