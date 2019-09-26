BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixty volunteers from The Home Depot are spending three days renovating the emergency foster care cottage at Baker Victory Services in Lackawanna.

It's a huge update for the outdated building, and it will make it a better environment for the children, some of whom go there after dealing with terrible and traumatic situations.

"And it make such a difference," Halli Lavner, director of Foster Care Services, said. "The paint, it's amazing what a difference a fresh coat of paint can make. And it just makes you feel good, it's brighter and it just feels so good. So I think, obviously, the kids and the staff are just going to be thrilled to death."

The emergency foster care program has seen 237 children come through in the three years since it started, and it's the only one of its kind in the state.

