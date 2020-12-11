Veterans services organizations work to get younger members

Graying leaders are counting on the next generation of those who served their country to fill the ranks at VFW, American Legion, and other organizations.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Walk into any VFW or American Legion post and you'll tend to find the majority of veterans who are active members are of the greying variety.

The leaders of many veteran service organizations find themselves struggling to attract younger members to replace them.

This is despite the fact that there is no shortage of veterans, considering how many have served in the last two decades in places like Iraq and Afghanistan.

"A lot of them join, but they don't become active members." said John Grotke, who at age 73 serves as the Post Commander of American Legion Post 537 in Hamburg.

He also understands why that is.

"A lot of veterans, after finishing their service, just want to be left alone and let life flow at their pace," said Grotke, who recalls feeling that way himself at one time.

In the late 1960s, after serving as a marine corporal in Vietnam, he remembers needing some time for himself, after serving his country.

"For years and years and years I didn't come into this post. I came in one time for a cheap drink and that was it," he said.

He also recalls when that changed

"I was asked one time to volunteer for a spaghetti dinner ten years ago...and I've been here ever since."

Beyond delighting in the companionship of veterans his own age, Grotke quickly realized that while spaghetti dinners and the like help pay the bills to keep the post open, just as much of the money raised goes out the doors to help others in need.

It was a way to serve again, and he was ready.

While COVID-19 has put a damper on many of the post's usual activities and events, Grotke noted what the Marine Commandant recently said in his annual address to mark the anniversary of the founding of the Corp.

"One of the things he stressed was that we have to adapt, and that Marines always overcome, and that's one of the things our post has to do and will continue doing," Grotke said.

He looks forward to when the next generation of vets will find, as he did, that they are ready to serve again.