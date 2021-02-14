Last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

Ideas that are affordable and easy to find for your significant other, child or friend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are still in need of a last-minute gift for your Valentine, there's an easy one-stop-shop for a thoughtful and affordable gift.

The grocery store is one place where you can find items like fresh-cut flowers, cards, candy, or even toys. You can also take advantage of free curbside pickup from several local and national retailers. In just a few hours your online order is ready for pickup.

Because of the pandemic, many extravagant gifts like concerts, vacations and even dinners out are not available. RetailMeNot Shopping Expert Sara Skirboll says many people are going back to the basics when it comes to Valentine's Day gifts and "replacing those gifts with more tangible items like chocolates, flowers and jewelry."

It's not too late to get gifts for Valentine's Day! ❤️ We've found 16 great ideas that are on the top of our list. https://t.co/I1WbVQwNEP — RetailMeNot.com (@RetailMeNot) February 9, 2021

Skirboll also shares her gift-giving secrets for Valentine's Day. For your kids, she says gifting a craft or something that allows them to get creative. For your friends, gift them something they wouldn't normally buy themselves like a coffee table book. You can read more about her gift ideas here.