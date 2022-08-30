USA Mullet Championships hosts qualifying event at Buffalo Wing Fest

The 20th annual Buffalo Wing Festival returns to Highmark Stadium and will host the first ever 'national mullet circuit.'

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The business in the front and party in the back hairstyle will take center stage during Buffalo's Wing Festival on Sept. 3 and 4 at the home of the Buffalo Bills - Highmark Stadium.

USA Mullet Championships will bring the first-ever national mullet circuit to the 20th annual wing festival over Labor Day weekend. The official qualifying event will take place from noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Challengers will compete for prizes and one lucky person will automatically earn a spot in the national mullet competition happening this fall.

"Distinct personality, presentation, gusto, and the ability to impress those who value aesthetics and fashion," said founder and president of the USA Mullet Championships, Kevin Begola.

Admission is $20 per day, and children 8 years old and under are free. All tickets are sold at the gate, food tickets can be purchased on-site, for $15 for a sheet of 10 tickets (1 ticket = 1 wing). There will also be "non-chicken wing" food available which can be purchased with food tickets.

“Buffalo is a huge hockey community, which is a sport that has embraced the mullet over the years, what a natural fit for the festival,” said Drew Cerza, founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival.