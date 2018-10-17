Need a quick pick-me-up? Try this 30-second snack hack on toast!

DIRECTIONS FOR MAKING NUTTY HONEY TOAST:

  1. Toast bread.
  2. Spread ricotta.
  3. Sprinkle pistachios.
  4. Drizzle honey.
  5. Garnish with fresh mint.
  6. Sprinkle with salt.
  7. Enjoy!

