Beloved Commander Tom Jolls dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tom Jolls, a weatherman for more than three decades on WKBW, died on Wednesday. He was 89.

Jolls, also known as Commander Tom, died while surrounded by his family at Buffalo Hospice in Cheektowaga, according to WKBW. He started at WKBW in 1965 and retired in 1999.

He also hosted The Commander Tom Show, a program for children.

Jolls was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Jolls family issued a statement on Facebook about his death.

"As a family we could not be any prouder than we are of his (Tom's) illustrious television career. Better yet, he was an even better family man.

"His brief illness was a blessing as he did not suffer much and passed away with his family by his bedside.

"He (Tom) was a very shy and private man off the air, and as such, we will celebrate his life with a private family-only service.