Tips for setting healthy New Year's resolutions

2 On Your Side reached out to Spectrum Health and Human Services for advice on setting healthy goals managing expectations for 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2021 is just two days away and that means for many people right now is the time to iron out their New Year's resolutions.

However, even in a new year, there's still a lot of uncertainty moving forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 On Your Side reached out to Spectrum Health and Human Services for tips on setting healthy goals and managing expectations for 2021.

"Whatever is important to you that you really want to work on in 2021, making sure that you have a plan and steps that you can work on to achieve that. A goal without a path to get there is gonna be really difficult and it kind of sets you up for failure," said Shannon Schwarberg, the director of peer supportive services and the senior program manager of special project development at Spectrum Health and Human Services.

Schwarberg also stressed the importance of internal motivation.

"If you can kind of think about what motivates you to reach that resolution, it will probably drive the changes that you make and you'll probably be more successful," said Schwarberg.

She added that a lesson learned from 2020 -- you should try to focus on the things you can control.

"I think 2020 has taken a toll on a lot of us, whether we experienced a loss of a loved one, loss of a job, a way of life, a relationship. And I think 2021 is a really great opportunity for everybody to kind of get back to the basics. Drink more water, get more sleep, avoid excessive alcohol and tobacco use. Go for more walks. Setting goals that are more simple." said Schwarberg.

She added, "I think 2020 was just really exhausting and so if you're going into 2021 and you don't really want to set a resolution, I think that's okay too."

Schwarberg said for some people maybe instead of setting a big resolution, this could be a time to zero in on small lifestyle changes that can also make big difference.

If you are trying to make those lifestyle improvements, there are resources locally to help you along the way.