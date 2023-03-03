Thin Man announces it's flagship location to close this week

The Brewery announced on its Instagram Monday, its Elmwood Avenue location would be closing its taproom on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A staple in the Buffalo beer scene is closing its flagship location.

Thin Man Brewery announced on its Instagram Monday that its Elmwood Avenue taproom is closing on Wednesday.

The brewery cites the COVID-19 Pandemic as the reason why, saying it created lasting changes to the craft beer industry.

In the social media post, the brewery thanked everyone for the past 7 years in the Elmwood Village, saying "On behalf of the staff here at Thin Man, we are beyond grateful to our patrons, friends, and family for all the support we’ve had by our side."