BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo is partnering with the New York State Dental Association to help bring free dental care to a number of communities in Buffalo through the month of August.

For the next three weeks, this trailer will be parked outside Hennepin Community Center just off Bailey Avenue. The University of Buffalo's S-Miles to Go dental van is ready to see patients, free of charge.

"We're providing exams and cleanings and x-rays, and we're trying address some immediate problems if someone has a tooth ache… and then our goal is to get them into a regular dental home, whether it be at UB or one of our community health centers in the area," said Paula Fischer, director of the S-Miles to Go dental van.

This state-of-the-art, 42-foot long trailer, staffed with a dentist and several hygienists, has been seeing patients all over Western New York, however funding this valuable service has come with some challenges

"This year unfortunately we lost our state funding, but we were able to secure some funding through the New York State Dental Foundation, and the New York State Dental Association to run these special events in the summer," Fischer said.

So, folks like Mike Burnett can make sure his son Rehaun Burnett keeps his strong teeth.

"I think it's a good idea for the community, there is people who can't afford, or don't have insurance… it's a good thing, and most of all keep people healthy," Mike Burnett said.

This mobile dentist office will move to the new Seneca-Babcock Community Center for the last week of the month, and Rehaun Burnett will have a healthy smile when school starts in September.

Those who wish to receive treatment by the mobile dental unit must schedule an appointment. To register, call (716) 829-2780 or (716) 803-3699. Appointments are also on a first come, first serve basis.