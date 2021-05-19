Tappo Day Club celebrates its grand opening this weekend

The highly anticipated attraction is Buffalo's first and only pool club open to the public.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend Buffalo's first and only pool club will open to the public. The Tappo Day Club is already making waves in the Black Rock neighborhood because it's the first of its kind for the Queen City.

Developer Rocco Termini has been adding restaurants, retail, and other attractions to the Chandler Street neighborhood and is now adding a pool club to that list.

This weekend the Tappo Day Club will be celebrating its grand opening. It will be $25 to rent a chair for the day where servers will bring food and drinks right to you. There's also a bar and rooftop restaurant open for both reservations and walk-ins.

The club has been in the works since 2018. Managing Partner Phil Limina says he and Termini see it as a perfect spot for a pool club partly because of the lack of residential neighbors. "At nighttime, we're kind of on our own over here, we're not disturbing any neighbors you know, just the resurgence of this area. If you just look at it in a 3-year spectrum is just colossal," Limina told 2 On Your Side. He also says that the work Termini has done in the area "is just immaculate."

In the colder months, the plan is to set up a winter carnival venue with 25 igloos for dining, live music and entertainment.